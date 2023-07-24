easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 585 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $523.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.09 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

