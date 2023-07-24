Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

