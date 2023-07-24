Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

