Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $74.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

