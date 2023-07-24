Element Solutions (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY23 guidance at ~$1.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.00 on Monday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

