Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
EFC stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $944.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -264.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
