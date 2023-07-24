Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $91.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.