Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESRT stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

