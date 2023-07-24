Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $983.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Employers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

