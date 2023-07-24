ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.39 on Friday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.