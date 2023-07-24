ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.39 on Friday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.