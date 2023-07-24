Enovix (ENVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $19.48 on Monday. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on ENVX. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

