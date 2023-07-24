Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

