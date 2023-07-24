EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.61 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

