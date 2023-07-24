Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $810.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $802.25.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $807.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $760.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $727.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $816.22.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Equinix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Equinix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Equinix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Equinix by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.