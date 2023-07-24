Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,738,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $17,047,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Earnings History for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

