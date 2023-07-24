Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

About Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,738,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $17,047,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

