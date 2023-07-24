Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
NYSE:EQC opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
