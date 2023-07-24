Evercore ISI Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.11.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.