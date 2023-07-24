Everest Re Group (RE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RE opened at $351.28 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

