EVERTEC (EVTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. EVERTEC has set its FY23 guidance at $2.59-2.68 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

