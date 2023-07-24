Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

