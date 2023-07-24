Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
