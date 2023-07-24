Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Thursday.

EXAI stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.22. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

