Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

