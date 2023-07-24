Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

