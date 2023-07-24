Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $525,505. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

