FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Financial Review

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and FDM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 47.22 -$1.72 billion ($1.61) -1.69 FDM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FDM Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aurora Innovation and FDM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 2 0 2.67 FDM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 114.46%. FDM Group has a consensus target price of $840.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,620.00%. Given FDM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FDM Group is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and FDM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -38.10% -34.13% FDM Group N/A N/A N/A

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

