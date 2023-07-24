Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of F opened at $13.93 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

