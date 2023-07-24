Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 357,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 607.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.48.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,921 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.66 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.76 and its 200 day moving average is $281.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

