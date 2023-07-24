Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

