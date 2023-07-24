Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 333 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HRB opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

