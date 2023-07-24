Financial Survey: Carver Bancorp (CARV) & The Competition

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carver Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 17.07% 8.05% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $31.30 million -$4.40 million -2.72 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.13 billion $261.03 million 9.61

Carver Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carver Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 321 1707 1224 53 2.31

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 191.53%. Given Carver Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Carver Bancorp competitors beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.