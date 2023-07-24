First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.