First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.53. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,640. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

