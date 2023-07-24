First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 977,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

