First Quantum Minerals (FM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE:FM opened at C$34.84 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.80 and a one year high of C$36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.74.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
