First Quantum Minerals (FM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:FM opened at C$34.84 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.80 and a one year high of C$36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on FM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

