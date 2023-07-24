First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.

FM opened at C$34.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.38. The company has a market cap of C$24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

