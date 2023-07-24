First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
FM opened at C$34.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.38. The company has a market cap of C$24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
