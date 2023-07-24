Fiserv (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY23 guidance at $7.30-7.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FI opened at $128.53 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 70.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

