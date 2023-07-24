Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $2,145,440.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

