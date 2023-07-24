Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.19.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

