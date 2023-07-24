Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE FOR opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.