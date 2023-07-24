Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Fortive has set its Q2 guidance at $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.29-3.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.