Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FBIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $337,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $731,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

