FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $3.50 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.