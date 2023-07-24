GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Buys £34,400.18 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Julia Chapman bought 41,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400.18 ($44,979.31).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 3.2 %

GCP opened at GBX 79.90 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £701.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.43 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 390.81 and a quick ratio of 131.52. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.40 ($1.51).

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.