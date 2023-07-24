General Dynamics (GD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.30.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

