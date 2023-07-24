General Motors (GM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY23 guidance at $6.35-7.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

