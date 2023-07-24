Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

