Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

GPC opened at $156.31 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.90 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

