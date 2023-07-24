Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.66 on Friday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 30.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 769,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Gerdau by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,449,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 779,525 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 730,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

