GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.14. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.68 billion.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$49.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$32.27 and a 1-year high of C$51.83. The company has a market cap of C$17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

About GFL Environmental

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.