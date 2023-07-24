Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

